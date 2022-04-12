Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

