Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post sales of $525.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $535.70 million and the lowest is $515.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

