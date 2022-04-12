AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will post $132.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $141.55 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,648.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV traded up $4.71 on Monday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,343. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,592.14 and a beta of 0.33. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.