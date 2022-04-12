Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $241.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

AMG opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

