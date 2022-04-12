AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 580 ($7.56).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AG. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.65).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

