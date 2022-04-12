AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 580 ($7.56).
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AG. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.65).
AG.L Company Profile
