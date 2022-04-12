Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 1,577.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

