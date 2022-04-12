Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

AC stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.20. 1,172,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

