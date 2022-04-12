Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Mani Sundaram Sells 16,059 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $122.01.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
Featured Stories
