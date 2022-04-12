Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $29,650.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AKTS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 315,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,432. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

