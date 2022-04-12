Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

