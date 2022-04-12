Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE ACI opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

