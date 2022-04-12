Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

NYSE ACI opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $5,011,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,242 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

