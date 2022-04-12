Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

ALEC stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 503,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,197. Alector has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 813.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 158,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

