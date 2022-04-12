Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
ALEC stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 503,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,197. Alector has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 813.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 158,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
