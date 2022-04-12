Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $11.85.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

