AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 1,158.0% in March

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a growth of 1,158.0% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:AWF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,666. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

