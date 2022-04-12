AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Director Sells $55,766.90 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AFB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
