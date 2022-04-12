AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Director Sells $55,766.90 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AFB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $9,705,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

