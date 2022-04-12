Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

