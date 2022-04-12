Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

