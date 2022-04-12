Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLY opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

