Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ally Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ALLY opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.
In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
