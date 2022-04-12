Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 566,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.47.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.