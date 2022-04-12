Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AOSL traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 529,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,660 shares of company stock worth $4,111,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.