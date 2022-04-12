Alpha FX Group plc (AFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on May 13th

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AFX opened at GBX 2,200.30 ($28.67) on Tuesday. Alpha FX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.26 million and a P/E ratio of 40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,825.97.

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($106,293.33).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

