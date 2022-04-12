Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -454.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

