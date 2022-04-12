Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,707.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,624. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.55.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

