Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 704,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

