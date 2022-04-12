Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $163.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.77. Amcon Distributing has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

