Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $163.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.77. Amcon Distributing has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $270.00.
About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amcon Distributing (DIT)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amcon Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcon Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.