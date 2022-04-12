American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 581,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 2,317,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a P/E ratio of 230.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

