American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.