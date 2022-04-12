American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.62 million. American Public Education posted sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $625.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $626.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $655.70 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $656.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,273. The company has a market capitalization of $408.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.