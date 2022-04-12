Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 35.27% 12.87% 1.64% Banner 32.62% 12.42% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 2.65 $376.91 million $5.41 7.51 Banner $616.92 million 3.07 $201.05 million $5.77 9.58

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ameris Bancorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banner 0 1 0 1 3.00

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Banner has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Banner.

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Banner on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

