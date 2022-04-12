AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,446 shares of company stock worth $22,473,223 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.