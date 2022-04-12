Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

AP stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

