Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $218,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

