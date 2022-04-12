Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period.

NYSE GTLS traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $174.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,532. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.