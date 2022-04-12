Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. 16,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $338.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

