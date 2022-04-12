Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

HUBB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.07. 259,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,118. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

