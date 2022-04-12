Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to report $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

