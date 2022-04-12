Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,589,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $255.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

