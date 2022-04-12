Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Laureate Education reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,507.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,597,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $7,551,000.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.