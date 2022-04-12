Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $260.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $260.39 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $209.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:MXL opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

