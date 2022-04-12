Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

MNST stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $316,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

