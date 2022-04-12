Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.02. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

