Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post $172.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $169.99 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

RBBN stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,385. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

