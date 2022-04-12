Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 2,048,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

