Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Apr 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) will post $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.55 million to $62.27 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $249.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:BFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Saul Centers has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.30%.

In other news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

