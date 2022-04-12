Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,964,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,081,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

