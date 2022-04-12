Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. 1,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.