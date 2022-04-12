Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.87 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $24.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $24.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $25.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

