Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.18. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

