Analysts Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

APEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CPMG Inc raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 170,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

